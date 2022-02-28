Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.10

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 188900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

