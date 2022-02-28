IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Down 4.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.15 and last traded at $131.33. Approximately 12,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 369,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.06.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

