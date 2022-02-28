Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 29,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,212,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.
In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
