Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 10% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. 190,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,046,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 million and a P/E ratio of -359.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

