Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 10% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.62. 190,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,046,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 million and a P/E ratio of -359.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
