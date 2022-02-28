$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TGLS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,771. The firm has a market cap of $982.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

