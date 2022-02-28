Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $624,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

