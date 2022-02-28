Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Purchases $100,176.36 in Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VIVO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,466. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

