EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $245.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.94 and its 200 day moving average is $250.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

