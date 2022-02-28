$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.86. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

