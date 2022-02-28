Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

EXC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 427,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. Exelon has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

