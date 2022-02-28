Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to report $570.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.90 million to $579.50 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $659.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 101,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.