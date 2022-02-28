$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $886.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.