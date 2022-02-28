$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce $886.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
