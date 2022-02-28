Castle (CSTL) Price Down 45.5% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Castle has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $15,800.86 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00233923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

