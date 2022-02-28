Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €78.00 ($88.64) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.91 ($74.90).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

