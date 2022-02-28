Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($196.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.82 ($185.02).

WCH traded up €7.50 ($8.52) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €130.10 ($147.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €106.25 ($120.74) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is €132.78 and its 200-day moving average is €145.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

