Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

