Alliance Global Partners Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $122.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $4.49 on Monday, hitting $100.87. 7,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.