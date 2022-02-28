Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERF. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.55. 210,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,975. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.