Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($51.71).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.15 ($36.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,952 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average is €38.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.