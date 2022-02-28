Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($51.71).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.15 ($36.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,952 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.12 and its 200 day moving average is €38.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.