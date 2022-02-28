$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 11,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,408. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

