$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 731,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,006. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

