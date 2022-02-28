BSCPAD Price Hits $0.63 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and $1.25 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,795.59 or 0.06772988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,205.76 or 0.99830929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

