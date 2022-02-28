HM Payson & Co. Has $16.64 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $2.37 on Monday, reaching $270.35. 6,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

