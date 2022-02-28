2,916 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,916 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $296.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

