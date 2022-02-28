Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 42,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 782,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

