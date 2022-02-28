Methanex (TSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.36

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.36 and last traded at C$65.85, with a volume of 117593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.