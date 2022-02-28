Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Down 7.4%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.67. 16,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,642,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

