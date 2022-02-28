Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce $172.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.81 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $693.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $689.90 million to $755.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

