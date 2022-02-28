Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,155. The company has a market cap of $575.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $348,266 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.