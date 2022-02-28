$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 82,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,311. The firm has a market cap of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

