Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 352 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.61. 23,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,345. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

