Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.