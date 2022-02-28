Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. 14,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

