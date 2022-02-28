Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold stock remained flat at $C$10.01 during trading hours on Monday. 162,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,745. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510.

About Lundin Gold (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.