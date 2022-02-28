Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $50.67. 286,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

