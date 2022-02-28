Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$118.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ONEX stock traded down C$1.90 on Monday, hitting C$84.30. 99,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. Onex has a 1-year low of C$72.71 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

