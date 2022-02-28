Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $591,433.65 and $866.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,289,103 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.