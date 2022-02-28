BMO Capital Markets Boosts Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:SGR.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.52. 104,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,485. The stock has a market cap of C$912.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

