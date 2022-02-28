Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.56. 1,565,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$24.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.