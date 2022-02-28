$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. 62,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

