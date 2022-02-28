Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.82.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.