Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$8.42-8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of FL stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 463,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

