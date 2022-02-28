Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 974,596 G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 974,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.87% of G3 VRM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G3 VRM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGGV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

