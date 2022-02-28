Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. 35,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,282. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 161.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

