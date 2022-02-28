Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 12,360 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLGA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

