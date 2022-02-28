CIBC Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.36.

Shares of TSE EXE traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.72. The company had a trading volume of 164,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,322. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$6.51 and a 12-month high of C$8.71.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

