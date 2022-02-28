Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,101. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.