Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

AIF traded down C$1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$48.99. 89,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,439. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.39 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68. Insiders have purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last three months.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

