Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$157.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.44. The company has a market cap of C$72.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$117.09 and a 52-week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

