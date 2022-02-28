CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.14.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded down C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$57.68. 139,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$56.94 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

